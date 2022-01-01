Gazanfer BIRICIK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
KELLERMANN- Saint die 1981 - 1984
Ecole V Auriol (Saint Die)- Saint die 1984 - 1989
Collège Souhait- Saint die 1989 - 1993
Lycée Jules Ferry- Saint die 1993 - 1997
Université Robert Schuman : Strasbourg Iii- Strasbourg 1997 - 1999
URS- Strasbourg
A l'époque cette filière s'appelait le DEUG AES (Administration Économique et Sociale)1997 - 1999
ACTING INTERNATIONAL- Paris 2010 - 2011
Masterclass Luc Besson- Saint denis
Masterclass Luc Besson, où Luc Besson nous a partagé son expérience en tant que Réalisateur du 12 au 14 juin 2014.2014 - 2014
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Gazanfer BIRICIK
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La vie est belle encore faut il savoir qu'elle l'est. Avis à tous ceux qui sont persuadés du contraire :) (mise à jour du 20 mars 2016)
Profession :
Comptable - Réalisateur de film
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Gazanfer BIRICIK a publié Cannes 2021 (74EME)
Actu 2021 Cannes 2021 Lire la suite
Gazanfer BIRICIK a publié Actu 2021
Toute l'actu du 74eme festival de Cannes Lire la suite
Gazanfer BIRICIK a publié Festival HIFF
Screening GAB directed by Gazanfer Biricik in Hamilton International Film Festival in New York in USA in 2018. Lire la suite
Gazanfer BIRICIK a reconnu Gazanfer BIRICIK sur la photo CE1
Gazanfer BIRICIK a reconnu Gazanfer BIRICIK sur la photo CP
Gazanfer BIRICIK a reconnu Gazanfer BIRICIK sur la photo CE1
Gazanfer BIRICIK a publié Article - Interview
Always a pleasure to read that interview thank you Allen ! Lire la suite
Gazanfer BIRICIK a publié Interview !
Interview ! Lire la suite
Gazanfer BIRICIK a publié KATRINA written by Gazanfer BIRICIK
Work in progress ! Lire la suite
Gazanfer BIRICIK a publié It's a pleasure to be considered on a magazine :)
It's a pleasure to be considered on a magazine :) Lire la suite
Gazanfer BIRICIK a publié Izmit International Film Festival 2019
Izmit International Film Festival 2019 Lire la suite
Gazanfer BIRICIK a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
Gazanfer BIRICIK a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
Gazanfer BIRICIK a ajouté 6 photos à son album GAB & Heartthrob - Awards and selections
All awards and selections for GAB & Heartthrob directed by Gazanfer BIRICIK are here www.lavieparigo.fr
Gazanfer BIRICIK a créé l'album photo GAB & Heartthrob - Awards and selections
All awards and selections for GAB & Heartthrob directed by Gazanfer BIRICIK are here www.lavieparigo.fr