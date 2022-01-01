Genevieve ARNAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA ROUVIERE- Marseille 1970 - 1975
-
ECOLE LA VOILERIE- Les pennes mirabeau 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Jacques Monod- Les pennes mirabeau 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Pierre Mendès -france- Vitrolles 1982 - 1986
-
Iut D'aix En Provence- Aix en provence 1986 - 1988
-
TRANSPORT LOGISTIQUE- Aix en provence 1986 - 1988
Parcours club
-
AVCR- Carry le rouet 1977 - maintenant
-
As Voilerie- Les pennes mirabeau 1977 - 1984
-
LES DAUPHINS- Les pennes mirabeau 1980 - 1982
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie Ufcv Valloire- Valloire 1977 - 1977
-
Colonie Aerospatiale "les Ecureuils"- Samoens
colon1981 - 1985
-
Centre De Vacances Aérospatiale De Pareloup- Salles curan
colon1983 - 1984
-
Colonie De Vacances Aerospatiale (Les Moineaux)- Bellevaux
monitrice1985 - 1985
-
Les Rhodos- Bellevaux
monitrice1985 - 1985
-
Les Melezes- Villars colmars 1988 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
STECO BATTERIES- Outarville 1988 - 1990
-
CFEC- Outarville 1988 - 1990
-
TDV- Vigny 1993 - maintenant
A propos
-
Genevieve ARNAULT
-
Vit Ã :
LES PENNES MIRABEAU, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 juil. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
