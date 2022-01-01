RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã HyÃ¨res dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Geoffray MALLOR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Guynemer- Hyeres 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Aicard- Hyeres 1990 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Geoffray MALLOR
-
Vit Ã :
HYERES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maitre d oeuvre
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Geoffray MALLOR a reconnu Geoffray MALLOR sur la photo Seconde 1991-92
-
Geoffray MALLOR a reconnu Sylvie GRAZIANI sur la photo 1ère STT Compta
-
Geoffray MALLOR a reconnu Geoffray MALLOR sur la photo 1ère STT Compta