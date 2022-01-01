RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE AUXILIATRICE- Roubaix 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Saint-michel- Roubaix 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1997 - 2000
-
Lycée Notre-dame D'annay- Lille 2000 - 2002
-
BTS GASTON BERGER- Lille 2002 - 2004
-
Institut Saint-luc- Ramegnies chin 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geoffrey CHAMBRE
-
Vit à :
LILLE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Photographe en quête d'un cadre
http://www.elektroshot.fr
Profession :
Photographe
Situation familiale :
célibataire