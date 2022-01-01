Geoffrey LEGIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jacques Prévert- Frevent 1983 - 1985
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE SAULCHOY- Saulchoy 1985 - 1986
école Mixte De Maintenay- Maintenay 1986 - 1990
Ecole Les Marais (Saint Symphorien D Ozon)- Saint symphorien d'ozon 1990 - 1992
Collège Jacques Prévert- Saint symphorien d'ozon 1992 - 1996
Lycée Marcel Sembat- Venissieux 1996 - 2000
IUT A ALIMENTEC- Bourg en bresse 2000 - 2002
Iut Département Informatique Antenne De L'iut A De Lyon 1- Bourg en bresse 2000 - 2002
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 2000 - 2002
IUP VALORISATION ET TRANSFORMATION DES PRODUCTIONS AGRICOLES- Colmar 2002 - 2003
Iup Biotechnologies Et Bio-industrie- Bourg en bresse 2003 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
SAS ROLAND MONTERRAT - Chef d'équipe (Production)- Feillens 2004 - 2006
FESTEIN - Responsable de fabrication (Production)- Duttlenheim 2006 - 2008
Knorr (Unilever) - Chef de fabrication (Production)- DUPPIGHEIM 2008 - 2010
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Geoffrey LEGIER
Né le :
15 juil. 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RESPONSABLE DE FABRICATION IAA
Mes goûts et passions
