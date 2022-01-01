RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montaut-les-Créneaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LA VERRERIE- Carmaux 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Jaurès- Carmaux
Bac D Redouble la 1ere1990 - 1993
-
Iut De Rodez Université De Toulouse I- Rodez
Organisation et Gestion de Production1994 - 1996
-
Iinstitut Européen De Logistique- Toulouse
Diplômé Sup' de Log1997 - 1999
Parcours club
-
TC CARMAUX- Carmaux 1988 - 1997
-
ASP TENNIS- Porcheville 1999 - 2002
-
C.s.m.a.e Tennis- Aubergenville 2000 - 2007
-
ASMT- Mantes la jolie 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
France Alfa - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Carmaux 1994 - 1996
-
Ba125 Istres - Service militaire (Autre)- Istres 1996 - 1997
-
LATELEC - Stagiaire (Informatique)- Labege 1997 - 1999
-
Treca-dunlopillo - Coordination Logistique - Expert SAP (Informatique)- Limay 2000 - 2002
-
PSION TEKLOGIX - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Les ulis 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geoffroy GARRIGUES
-
Vit à :
SAINT ILLIERS LE BOIS, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Viva la vida !
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)