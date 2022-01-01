Geoffroy GUILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Echassons (Longpont Sur Orge)- Longpont sur orge 1977 - 1982
-
Melvin Avenue School- Reseda 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Paul Fort- Montlhery 1984 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Geoffroy GUILLON
-
Vit Ã :
LILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Turquie
-
Geoffroy GUILLON a reconnu Geoffroy GUILLON sur la photo CP
-
Geoffroy GUILLON a reconnu Geoffroy GUILLON sur la photo 3ème B
-
Geoffroy GUILLON a reconnu Geoffroy GUILLON sur la photo CE2