Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Victor Duruy- Paris 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Militaire- Saint cyr l'ecole 1993 - 1997
-
Utbm Université De Technologie Belfort Montbéliard- Belfort 1997 - 2003
-
IAE TOULON- La garde 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
MARINE NATIONALE TOULON- Toulon 2003 - 2005
-
Danone Ferrières - Ingénieur Travaux-Neufs (Technique)- Ferrieres en bray 2006 - 2009
-
DANONE BABY NUTRITION - Process Engineer (Danone Central Engineering) (Technique)- Amsterdam 2009 - 2012
-
DANONE BABY NUTRITION - Project Engineer (Technique)- Amsterdam 2013 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geoffroy PERNEL
-
Vit à :
POÇOS DE CALDAS, Brésil
-
Né le :
17 mai 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Argentine - Australie - Autriche - Belgique - Birmanie - Bolivie - Brésil - Bulgarie - Cambodge - Canada - Chili - Danemark - Égypte - Espagne - Estonie - États-Unis - Finlande - France - Grèce - Hongrie - Indonésie - Iran - Irlande - Italie - Jordanie - Lettonie - Lituanie - Maroc - Mexique - Norvège - Nouvelle-Zélande - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Pérou - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Suède - Suisse - Tchéquie - Thaïlande - Turquie - Ukraine - Viêt Nam
-
