Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATABIAU- Toulouse 1951 - 1955
-
ECOLE BAYARD- Toulouse 1955 - 1959
-
Lycée Pierre De Fermat- Toulouse 1959 - 1966
-
Cours Privé Rousselot- Toulouse 1966 - 1967
-
Lycée Pierre De Fermat- Toulouse 2007 - 2008
Parcours club
-
ECLAIREUSES ET ECLAIREURS DE FRANCE- Toulouse 1961 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
CAISSE ALLOCATIONS FAMILIALES - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Toulouse 1969 - 1974
-
CAISSE EPARGNE MIDI PYRENEES - Commercial (Commercial)- Toulouse 1974 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Georges CASTIGUE
-
Vit à :
SAINT ORENS DE GAMEVILLE, France
-
Né le :
3 avril 1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 enfants,
Profession :
Conseiller commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2