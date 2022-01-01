RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nice dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Biot 1958 - 1964
Lycée Jacques Audiberti- Antibes 1966 - 1971
Parcours club
U.s.biot- Biot
Joueur et dirigeant1964 - 1972
Parcours militaire
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau
1ERE CLASSE AFFECTE AU BUREAU DU COLONEL BRESSON ET LIEUTENANT COLONEL BALDUCCHI1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
Scltp(Colas) - Responsable administratif et financier (Administratif)- Nice 1974 - 2013
COLAS MIDI MEDITERRANEE - Responsable administratif et financier (Administratif)- Aix en provence 1974 - 2013
Colas Midi-mediterranee- Aix en provence
Je m'occupe de la comptabilité et de la partie administrative chez COLAS (STE de TP) qui construit des routes et autoroutes1974 - 2013
Parcours de vacances
Michelangelo- 2006 - maintenant
Msc Splendida- 2010 - 2010
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Georges GEORGES FIORE (FIORE)
Vit à :
France
Né le :
9 juin 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j'ai des enfants (30 et 27 ans)
Profession :
Responsable administratif centre
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
