Georges GEORGES FIORE (FIORE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • U.s.biot

     -  Biot

    Joueur et dirigeant

    1964 - 1972

Parcours militaire

  • 120ème Régiment Du Train

     -  Fontainebleau

    1ERE CLASSE AFFECTE AU BUREAU DU COLONEL BRESSON ET LIEUTENANT COLONEL BALDUCCHI

    1973 - 1974

Parcours entreprise

  • Scltp(Colas)  - Responsable administratif et financier (Administratif)

     -  Nice 1974 - 2013

  • COLAS MIDI MEDITERRANEE  - Responsable administratif et financier (Administratif)

     -  Aix en provence 1974 - 2013

  • Colas Midi-mediterranee

     -  Aix en provence

    Je m'occupe de la comptabilité et de la partie administrative chez COLAS (STE de TP) qui construit des routes et autoroutes

    1974 - 2013

Parcours de vacances

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié, j'ai des enfants (30 et 27 ans)

  • Profession :

    Responsable administratif centre

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :