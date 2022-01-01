RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
Georges RAYNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Lamoricière- Oran 1948 - 1954
-
CLLEGE MODERNE ARDAILLON- Oran 1954 - 1961
-
Lycée Clemenceau- Nantes 1961 - 1962
-
Collège François Viete- Fontenay le comte 1962 - 1963
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Georges RAYNON
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Né le :
4 févr. 1943 (79 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre sup. retraité de France Telecom
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Georges RAYNON a reconnu Georges RAYNON sur la photo CE1 49/50
-
Georges RAYNON a reconnu Georges RAYNON sur la photo 1ere M' 59/60
-
Georges RAYNON a reconnu Solange MAURY (MAURY ) sur la photo 3emeM1 57/58
-
Georges RAYNON a reconnu Laetitia MAURY (MAURY) sur la photo 3emeM1 57/58
-
Georges RAYNON a reconnu Lucien LUCIANI sur la photo 3emeM1 57/58
-
Georges RAYNON a reconnu Delphine MAURY ( MAURY) sur la photo 3emeM1 57/58
-
Georges RAYNON a reconnu Robert BENZAL sur la photo 3emeM1 57/58