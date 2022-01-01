Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille

Georges RAYNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Georges RAYNON

  • Vit à :

    MARSEILLE, France

  • Né le :

    4 févr. 1943 (79 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre sup. retraité de France Telecom

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :