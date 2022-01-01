Gérald ALVOËT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA MADELEINE- Chateau thierry 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Chateau thierry 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Jean De La Fontaine- Chateau thierry 1997 - 1999
-
Ets Sacré-coeur- Reims 1999 - 2001
-
Institut D'études Politiques (Iep)- Strasbourg
ETUDES EUROPEENNES2001 - 2005
-
INSTITUT POUCHKINE- Moscou
juillet2003 - 2003
-
UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN- Saskatoon 2003 - 2004
-
IEP SCIENCES PO PARIS- Paris
Master Marketing et Communications2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
All Blattes Iep- Strasbourg 2001 - 2005
-
Sciences-po Paris- Paris 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Ccm Benchmark Group- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Stage ANALYSTE JOURNAL DU MANAGEMENT2005 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gérald ALVOËT
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
23 août 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
- - - -
Situation familiale :
en union libre