Gerald DEMBSKI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Mixte Du Centre- Freyming merlebach 1961 - 1963
-
Ecole Marcel Pagnol (Freyming Merlebach)- Freyming merlebach 1963 - 1967
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Freyming merlebach 1967 - 1969
-
Centre Cuvelette Freyming Merlebach- Freyming merlebach 1969 - 1970
-
Centre De Formation Du Puit 2- L'hopital 1970 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gerald DEMBSKI
-
Vit à :
CARLING, France
-
Né le :
30 mars 1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
-
Gerald DEMBSKI a ajouté 1 photo à son album gerald photos de classes
-
-
Gerald DEMBSKI a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Gerald DEMBSKI a ajouté 1 photo à son album gerald photos de classes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gerald DEMBSKI a ajouté 10 photos à son album gerald photos de classes
-
Gerald DEMBSKI a reconnu Gerald DEMBSKI sur la photo 1961-1963 matern .du centre freyming
-
Gerald DEMBSKI a reconnu Gerald DEMBSKI sur la photo Ecole maternelle du centre Freyming
-
Gerald DEMBSKI a reconnu Gerald DEMBSKI sur la photo Ecole maternelle du centre Freyming