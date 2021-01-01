Gérald MILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAURICE BOUCHOR- Le havre 1977 - 1983
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Le havre 1983 - 1987
-
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 1988 - 1993
-
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre 1993 - 1995
-
DUT INFORMATIQUE- Le havre 1993 - 1995
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Montlucon (Esog)- Montlucon 1998 - 1998
-
Isagri - Informaticien (Informatique)- Beauvais 1998 - maintenant
-
Isagri Terre-net - Informaticien (Informatique)- Beauvais 1998 - 1998
Parcours club
-
ISAGRI FOOTBALL- Tille 2000 - maintenant
-
FC- Tille 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gérald MILLET
-
Vit à :
VELENNES, France
-
Né le :
11 janv. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Tout vient à point à qui sait attendre
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse