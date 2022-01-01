Geraldine LEPRÉVOST est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE PERCANVILLE- Le havre 1982 - 1986
-
ECOLE DAUPHINE- Le havre 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Le havre 1991 - 1997
-
Lycée Claude Monet- Le havre
BEP secretariat1997 - 1999
-
GERMAINE COTY- Le havre
CAP esthétique1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
HP SYSTEMS - Secretaire polyvalente (Administratif)- Le havre
vente de containers maritime2005 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geraldine LEPRÉVOST
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Née le :
7 oct. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous me reconnaissez n'hesitez pas a m'envoyer un petit message
Profession :
Vendeuse en bijouterie
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
