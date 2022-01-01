Geraldine TARDIF (EVEZARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Grands (Villemandeur)- Villemandeur 1979 - 1982
-
Collège Robert Schumann- Amilly 1982 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Château Blanc- Chalette sur loing 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Sainte-croix Saint-euverte- Orleans 1990 - 1993
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Chalette sur loing 1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Hospitalier De L'aglomération Montargoise - Infirmière (Autre)- Amilly 1997 - 2008
-
CHAM HOPITAL AMILLY- Amilly 1997 - maintenant
-
Centre De Dialyse D'amilly - Infirmière (Autre)- Amilly 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geraldine TARDIF (EVEZARD)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière en dialyse
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2