GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Herbignac)- Herbignac 1981 - 1989
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Herbignac 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Notre-dame D'espérance- Saint nazaire 1993 - 1998
-
Institut Privé Bel-air- Nantes 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Jeanne Bernard- Saint herblain 1999 - 2000
-
Lycée Réaumur- Laval 2000 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD)
-
Vit Ã :
LE LOROUX BOTTEREAU, France
-
NÃ©e le :
24 mai 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a ajoutÃ© Institut Privé Bel-air Ã son parcours scolaire
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jeanne Bernard Ã son parcours scolaire
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a reconnu GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) sur la photo 3ème saphir
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a reconnu GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) sur la photo TSb
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Réaumur Ã son parcours scolaire
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Talensac Jeanne Bernard Ã son parcours scolaire
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Notre-dame D'espérance Ã son parcours scolaire
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a ajoutÃ© Collège Saint-joseph Ã son parcours scolaire
-
GÃ©raldine VALLÃ‰E (COLLARD) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Sainte Marie (Herbignac) Ã son parcours scolaire