Gérard AGULHON
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Groupe Scolaire (Mende)- Mende 1974 - 1985
Collège Henri Bourrillon- Mende 1985 - 1988
Lycée Emile Peytavin- Mende 1988 - 1991
Lycée Mermoz- Montpellier 1991 - 1993
Parcours club
Canoe Kayak Club Mendois- Mende 1983 - 1988
LES AIGLES DE LA RVIERES- Mende 1988 - 2000
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
SINGIER INFORMATIQUE- Bordeaux 1994 - 1998
EXPERT SANIT CALORIES- Mende 1998 - 1999
C3rb Informatique- Marvejols 1999 - 2006
ARISS INFORMATIQUE - GÃ©rant (Informatique)- Mende 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :GÃ©rard AGULHON
Vit Ã :
MENDE, France
8 nov. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
