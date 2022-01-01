Gerard CICUREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Steria  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1976 - 1980

  • Pricewaterhousecoopers - Pwc  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 1981 - 1984

  • Young & Rubicam  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1984 - 1989

  • BDDP

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1989 - 2012

  • TBWA

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    Co-President de TBWA\FRANCE

    1998 - 2012

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Gerard CICUREL

  • Vit Ã  :

    PARIS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    5 avril 1951 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Publicitaire

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

