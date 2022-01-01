Gerard CICUREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Paul Valery- Paris 1962 - 1967
-
L'ecole (Cours Maigret)- Paris 1967 - 1970
-
-
MIAG- Orsay 1973 - 1975
-
L'ecole - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Paris
PrÃ©sident de l'Association des Amis de L'Ecole1975 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Steria - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1976 - 1980
-
Pricewaterhousecoopers - Pwc - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1981 - 1984
-
Young & Rubicam - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 1984 - 1989
-
BDDP- Boulogne billancourt 1989 - 2012
-
TBWA- Boulogne billancourt
Co-President de TBWA\FRANCE1998 - 2012
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gerard CICUREL
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 avril 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Publicitaire
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
