Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES HALLES- Montbeliard 1957 - 1962
-
Collège Georges Cuvier- Montbeliard 1962 - 1964
-
Lycée Georges Cuvier- Montbeliard 1964 - 1970
-
Lycée Des Grands Jardins- Montbeliard 1964 - 1970
-
ENFAD- Morvillars 1972 - 1973
Parcours militaire
-
60ème Ra- Friedrichshafen 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Laboratoires De L'ozothine- Nanterre 1973 - 1973
-
ZENITH TIME - Assistant marketing (Marketing)- Le locle 1973 - 1975
-
STANLEY - Chef de produits (Marketing)- Besancon 1975 - 1980
-
Société Des Engrais Monnot - Chef de Produits (Marketing)- Roche lez beaupre 1980 - 1988
-
Compo France - Responsable Achats (Administratif)- Roche lez beaupre 1988 - 1994
-
Compo France - Responsable Tecnique et Production France (Production)- Roche lez beaupre 1995 - 2006
-
Compo France - Responsable de site- Roche lez beaupre 2006 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GÃ©rard FANI
-
Vit Ã :
LUXEUIL LES BAINS, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 fÃ©vr. 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
