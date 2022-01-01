Gerard HINSCHBERGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU HABSTERDICK- Stiring wendel 1949 - maintenant
-
Ecole Habsterdick (Stiring Wendel)- Stiring wendel 1949 - 1957
-
Saint Joseph- Petite rosselle 1958 - 1960
Parcours entreprise
-
Houillère Du Bassin De Lorraine - Ouvrier (Production)- Forbach 1957 - 1973
-
LES GRANDS MAGASINS SCHRODER - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Forbach 1968 - 1985
-
L'electro Service Gitem - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Oeting 1986 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gerard HINSCHBERGER
-
Vit à :
OETING, France
-
Né le :
7 mai 1943 (79 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DIRECTEUR GERANT
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2