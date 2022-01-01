Gerard LANDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
AERIUM MAURICE PIERRE- Bidart 1956 - 1957
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1966 - 1969
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gerard LANDON
-
Vit à :
PARTHENAY, France
-
Né le :
15 mars 1949 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité depuis le 1er avril 2009
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Gerard LANDON a reconnu Gerard LANDON sur la photo MAURICE-PIERRE 1956