Gerard LEGRAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • JAEGER  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Mondeville

    De 1962 Ã  2002 j'effectuait des dÃ©placements commerciaux Ã  Jaeger Mondeville

    1962 - 2002

  • JAEGER  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Levallois perret 1962 - 1991

  • DAV  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Annemasse 1985 - 2002

  • Magneti Marelli-france  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Nanterre 1992 - 2000

  • Ã‰lectronique habitacle (CIE) (Valeo)  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 1999 - 2002

  • Valeo Vision (Valeo)  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  BOBIGNY 2001 - 2002

Parcours militaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Gerard LEGRAIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    France

  • NÃ© en :

    1945 (77 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié , une fille de 49 ans , j'aime le sport en général et plus particuliairement le tennis le footing , le rollers .le VTT

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages