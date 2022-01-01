Gerard LEGRAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE KARL MARX- Bezons 1951 - 1960
CET LEVALLOIS- Levallois perret 1960 - 1963
ICG- Paris 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
JAEGER - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Mondeville
De 1962 Ã 2002 j'effectuait des dÃ©placements commerciaux Ã Jaeger Mondeville1962 - 2002
JAEGER - Commercial (Commercial)- Levallois perret 1962 - 1991
DAV - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Annemasse 1985 - 2002
Magneti Marelli-france - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Nanterre 1992 - 2000
Ã‰lectronique habitacle (CIE) (Valeo) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 1999 - 2002
Valeo Vision (Valeo) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- BOBIGNY 2001 - 2002
Parcours militaire
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1964 - 1964
BAN ROCHEFORT- Rochefort 1964 - 1964
BASE AERONAVALE FREJUS ST RAPHAEL- Frejus
Simple Matelot1964 - 1966
Parcours club
Tennis Club D'andrésy- Andresy 1974 - 1998
CYCLOS- Andresy 1997 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gerard LEGRAIN
Vit Ã :
France
NÃ© en :
1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié , une fille de 49 ans , j'aime le sport en général et plus particuliairement le tennis le footing , le rollers .le VTT
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
