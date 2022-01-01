Gerard LEYMARIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Villiers sur marne 1980 - 1982
-
ECOLE LAMARTINE- La queue en brie 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Moulin- La queue en brie 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Langevin Wallon- Champigny sur marne 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Nogent sur marne 1994 - 1996
-
Ecole Pour L'informatique Et Les Techniques Avancées (Epita)- Le kremlin bicetre 1996 - 1999
Parcours club
-
Croix Rouge Française- Ormesson sur marne 1995 - 1999
-
Croix-rouge Française Du Val-de-marne- Limeil brevannes 1999 - maintenant
-
Croix-rouge- Creteil 2007 - maintenant
-
ESC JUDO- La queue en brie 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
EURO ALLIANCE CONSULTING - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris la defense 1998 - 1999
-
Accor - Informaticien (Informatique)- EVRY 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gerard LEYMARIE
-
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible