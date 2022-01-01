Gerard LEYMARIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • EURO ALLIANCE CONSULTING  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris la defense 1998 - 1999

  • Accor  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  EVRY 1999 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :