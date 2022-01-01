Gerard MAYOLINI (GÉRARD MAYOLINI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycé Carnot- Tunis thameur 1958 - 1959
-
Cet 20 Rue De Chatillon Paris 14eme- Paris 1961 - 1964
-
LYCEE TECHNIQUE DIDEROT- Paris 1971 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gerard MAYOLINI (GÉRARD MAYOLINI)
-
Vit à :
VANNES, France
-
Né le :
21 août 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Gerard MAYOLINI (GÉRARD MAYOLINI) a ajouté LYCEE TECHNIQUE DIDEROT à son parcours scolaire
-
Gerard MAYOLINI (GÉRARD MAYOLINI) a ajouté Cet 20 Rue De Chatillon Paris 14eme à son parcours scolaire
-
Gerard MAYOLINI (GÉRARD MAYOLINI) a ajouté Lycé Carnot à son parcours scolaire