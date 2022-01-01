RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Saint-Jean-de-Lier ainsi que le rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives dans les Landes.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT THOMAS- Champigny sur marne
cp avec Mademoiselle GUIDICELLI, ce1 avec Madame BAUDON, ce2 avec Madame DEROBERGUE,1953 - 1956
-
ECOLE IRENE JOLIOT CURIE- Champigny sur marne
cm1 avec Madame BOYON, cm2 avec Monsieur LEGER,1956 - 1958
-
COLLEGE MODERNE BAUYN DE PERREUSE- Nogent sur marne
moderne, 6Â° etc ... prof : Mme Lacrosil, Charroux, Chaudron, Mme Daniel, Mercier, Mlle Sirey, Gauguin, Baufret1958 - 1962
-
Sep Du Lycée Paul Doumer- Le perreux sur marne
section industrielle, Ã©lectricitÃ© ... Profs : Chevallier, Speller, Bonnet, Alexandre, Lahaie, AllÃ¨gre, Fargeon, Bescout, LefÃ¨bvre, sans oublier ... Gaston, le surgÃ© !1962 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
Verger-delportes - Monteur (Technique)- Clichy 1965 - 1966
-
NOUVELLES MESSAGERIES DE LA PRESSE PARISIENNE - Responsable bureau QualitÃ© (Administratif)- Paris
2004_crÃ©ation du poste de responsable du bureau qualitÃ© . 1998_ 1990_ 1987_ 1981_ 1974_ 1968_1968 - 2006
Parcours militaire
-
19ème Régiment De Chasseurs- Villingen
les classes, le peloton, le stage auto .1966 - 1967
-
19ème Régiment De Chasseurs- Villingen 1966 - 1968
-
19 Groupe De Chasseurs- Allemagne en provence 1966 - 1968
-
Companie D'eclairage De Brigade- Villingen 1967 - 1968
-
19ème G.c.p.- Donaueschingen
caporal Ã la CEB .1967 - 1968
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GÃ©rard MESSENS
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 aoÃ»t 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
On se connait ?..... ;-) ;-) ;-)
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
GÃ©rard MESSENS a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Ma pellicule photo
Simplement, vous présenter mes vœux pour 2021 !
Croisant très fort les doigts que les turpitudes sanitaires et anti-France du gouvernement... Lire la suite
-
GÃ©rard MESSENS a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 6 mars 2019 _ Bruxelles
Centenaire de la remise de la tenue de Caporal de Chasseur Ã pied et de la citation Ã l'ordre du 19Ã¨me BCP au Manneken-Pis !
Excellents...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
