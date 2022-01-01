Gérard PREVOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Gérard PREVOT

  • Vit à :

    LYON, France

  • Né le :

    25 juin 1960 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Allemagne - Cameroun - Chine - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Gabon - Italie - Mauritanie - Norvège - Pologne - Roumanie - République démocratique du Congo - Slovénie - Turquie