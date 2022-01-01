Gerard TARDIF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Carnot- Paris 1953 - 1966
-
Université De Vincennes- Vincennes 1969 - 1971
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole D'application Du Train- Tours 1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Interphar - Roussel Uclaf- Paris la defense 1974 - 1997
-
HOECHST MARION ROUSSEL - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Romainville 1997 - 2000
-
Aventis (Sanofi) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- ROMAINVILLE 2000 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gerard TARDIF
-
Vit à :
SAINT LEU LA FORET, France
-
Né en :
1946 (76 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RETRAITE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1