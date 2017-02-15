Germain BASSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Perrex)- Perrex 1985 - 1993
COLLEGE GEORGES SAND PONT DE VEYLE- Pont de veyle 1993 - 1997
Lycée Edgar Quinet- Bourg en bresse 1997 - 2001
Université Jean Moulin- Lyon3- Lyon
DEUG premiÃ¨re annÃ©e validÃ©e2001 - 2002
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon
Arts du spectacle - DEUG premiÃ¨re annÃ©e validÃ©e2002 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Germain BASSET
Vit Ã :
PERREX, France
NÃ© en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Danemark - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - Irlande - Islande - NorvÃ¨ge - Royaume-Uni - SuÃ¨de
