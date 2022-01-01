Germain GERMAIN COLAS (COLAS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANDRE MARIE- Notre dame de bondeville 1980 - 1987
-
Collège Jules Verne- Deville les rouen 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Privé Sainte-thérèse- Maromme 1991 - 1997
-
STE THERESE- Maromme 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Matmut- Rouen 2000 - 2001
-
Poyer Fermetures - VRP (Commercial)- Le petit quevilly 2001 - 2002
-
Würth - VRP (Commercial)- SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY
Nord-est de Roues2002 - 2008
-
LR ETANCO - Responsable grands comptes (Commercial)- Aubergenville
Haute-Normandie2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Germain GERMAIN COLAS (COLAS)
-
Vit à :
NOTRE DAME DE BONDEVILLE, France
-
Né le :
20 nov. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre commercial
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Brésil - Canada - Japon - Madagascar
-
-
-
-
-
