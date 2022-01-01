Gil BONNEFILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT BAUDILE- Nimes 1971 - 1978
-
Collège Saint-jean-baptiste De La Salle- Nimes 1979 - 1984
-
Ecole Saint Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Nimes 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel Paul Langevin- Beaucaire 1984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
135 Regiment Du Train - Pilote porte char- Karlsruhe 1987 - 1988
-
3°rcs Fribourg - Pilote porte char- Freiburg 1988 - 1991
-
4°rmat - Magasinier cariste- Fontainebleau 1991 - 1997
-
10 Bcs Dst - Fourrier- Djibouti 1997 - 1999
-
7 Rmat - Secretariat- Saint egreve 2000 - 2002
-
VISIOPLAST- Serazereux 2003 - 2009
-
Monavie- Salt lake city 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
102 Escadron De Porte-chars - Militaire (Autre)- Kaiserslautern 1987 - 1991
-
4 E Rmat - Militaire (Autre)- Moulins 1991 - 1997
-
4e Régiment Du Matériel- Fontainebleau 1992 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gil BONNEFILLE
-
Vit Ã :
LA FORTERESSE, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 sept. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Www.cristaletic.eu Array
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Chine - Croatie - Espagne - Finlande - France - Gabon - Irak - Italie - KoweÃ¯t - - Royaume-Uni - Centrafrique - Djibouti - RÃ©publique du Congo - Rwanda - Suisse
-
Gil BONNEFILLE a ajoutÃ© Monavie Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Gil BONNEFILLE a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 4 août
-
Gil BONNEFILLE a reconnu Gil BONNEFILLE sur la photo 5ème C
-
Gil BONNEFILLE a ajoutÃ© 4 E Rmat Ã son parcours militaire
-
Gil BONNEFILLE a ajoutÃ© Ecole Saint Jean-baptiste De La Salle Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Gil BONNEFILLE a ajoutÃ© 102 Escadron De Porte-chars Ã son parcours militaire