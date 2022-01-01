Gil BONNEFILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Gil BONNEFILLE

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA FORTERESSE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    6 sept. 1968 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Www.cristaletic.eu Array

  • Profession :

    Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Chine - Croatie - Espagne - Finlande - France - Gabon - Irak - Italie - KoweÃ¯t - - Royaume-Uni - Centrafrique - Djibouti - RÃ©publique du Congo - Rwanda - Suisse