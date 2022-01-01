Gilbert GSELL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Chanzy- Charleville mezieres 1970 - 1971
-
Lycée Sévigné- Charleville mezieres 1972 - 1974
-
ECOLE D INFIRMIER ANESTHESISTE CHU DE REIMS- Reims 1986 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
CHS BELAIR - étudiant infirmier- Charleville mezieres 1975 - 1978
-
CHU RE REIMS- Reims 1978 - 2002
-
IFCS REIMS - Cadre santé samu Reims- Reims 1994 - 1996
-
Ch Bagnols Sur Cèze - Cadre de santé anesthésiste bloc opératoire- Bagnols sur ceze 2002 - 2007
-
Ifsi Bagnols Sur Ceze - Cadre de santé formateur- Bagnols sur ceze 2007 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gilbert GSELL
-
Vit à :
CODOLET, France
-
Né le :
19 févr. 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre infirmier anesthésiste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
