Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • BATAILLON DE JOINVILLE  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Fontainebleau

    section rugby

    1993 - 1994

  • Alsacienne Vie  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dijon

    vrp

    1994 - 1994

  • Sofrade  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dijon

    vrp

    1994 - 1995

  • Mammouth (Auchan)  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  MONT DE MARSAN

    cetelem

    1995 - 1997

  • France Télécom  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  TOULOUSE

    responsable de boutique

    1997 - 2008

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Gilles CULIÉ

  • Vit à :

    CASTELGINEST, France

  • Né en :

    1971 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable de boutique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

