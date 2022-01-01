Gilles CULIÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PARMENTIER- Foix 1975 - 1976
-
Ecole Primaire De Garçons Rue Alsace Lorraine- Foix 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Lakanal- Foix 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Gabriel Fauré- Foix 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Montaury- Nimes 1990 - 1992
-
INSTITUT DES FORCES DE VENTE CCI DE CAHORS- Cahors 1992 - 1993
Parcours club
-
Tc Foix- Foix 1984 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
BATAILLON DE JOINVILLE - Autre (Autre)- Fontainebleau
section rugby1993 - 1994
-
Alsacienne Vie - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Dijon
vrp1994 - 1994
-
Sofrade - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Dijon
vrp1994 - 1995
-
Mammouth (Auchan) - Commercial (Commercial)- MONT DE MARSAN
cetelem1995 - 1997
-
France Télécom - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- TOULOUSE
responsable de boutique1997 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gilles CULIÉ
-
Vit à :
CASTELGINEST, France
-
Né en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de boutique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1