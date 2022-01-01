Gino RICCETTI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEUYETE- Pompey 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Jean Lurçat- Frouard 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Bertrand Schwartz- Pompey 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Hanzelet- Pont a mousson 1986 - 1990
Parcours club
-
CAMPS DE VACANCES DE LA VILLE DE POMPEY- Treschenu creyers 1986 - 1989
-
A S BELLEAU- Belleau 1987 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Parcours militaire
-
32ème Régiment D'artillerie- Oberhoffen sur moder 1991 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gino RICCETTI
-
Vit à :
MALZEVILLE, France
-
Né le :
27 déc. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargé d'affaires
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1