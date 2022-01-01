Gino SALICE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES PRES JOSSE- Plerin 1978 - 1986
-
Collège J Lequier- Plerin 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Ernest Renan- Saint brieuc 1990 - 1993
-
ESIGETEL- Fontainebleau 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
NOKIA- Lannion 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gino SALICE
-
Vit Ã :
LANNION, France
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
