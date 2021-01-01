RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Matrennelle La Baleine- Paris 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE DES TROIS BORNES- Paris 1978 - 1982
-
College De La Fontaine Au Roi (75011)- Paris 1986 - 1991
-
CIFAP- Pantin 1992 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
61 Eme Regiment D Artillerie Treves (Allemagne)- Trier (trèves) 1994 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Goran MARKOVIC-POPOVSKI (POPOVSKI)
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
5 déc. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
