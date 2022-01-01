Goran VRBANCIC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BEAUREGARD- Paris 1980 - 1985
-
Collège César Franck- Paris 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Hélène Boucher- Paris 1989 - 1992
-
Université Pantheon-sorbonne : Paris I- Paris 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
TEKNEO - PDG- Paris 2002 - maintenant
-
MEDIGAMES STUDIOS - GÃ©rant- Angouleme 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Goran VRBANCIC
-
Vit Ã :
ANGOULEME, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 mai 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
PDG
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Goran VRBANCIC a reconnu Goran VRBANCIC sur la photo CM2 1984-1985
-
Goran VRBANCIC a reconnu Goran VRBANCIC sur la photo CE1 1981-1982
-
Goran VRBANCIC a reconnu Goran VRBANCIC sur la photo Maternelle Grande Section 1979-1980
-
-
-
-
Goran VRBANCIC a ajoutÃ© Lycée Hélène Boucher Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Goran VRBANCIC a reconnu Goran VRBANCIC sur la photo 6 ème B