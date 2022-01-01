Graziella LOSTETTER-YOUSSEF (LOSTETTER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bois Fleuri (Claye Souilly)- Claye souilly 1979 - 1981
-
Collège Parc Des Tourelles- Claye souilly 1981 - 1984
-
Collège La Rochefoucauld- La ferte sous jouarre 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Parc Des Tourelles- Claye souilly 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Honoré De Balzac- Mitry mory 1986 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Graziella LOSTETTER-YOUSSEF (LOSTETTER)
-
Vit à :
CHARENTON LE PONT, France
-
Née le :
12 déc. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, 3 enfants
Profession :
Secrétaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Graziella LOSTETTER-YOUSSEF (LOSTETTER) a ajouté 1 photo à son album 11 janvier
