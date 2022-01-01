GrÃ©goire DESSARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Bitche (Sedan)- Sedan 1973 - 1980
-
Collège Mabillon- Sedan 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Turenne- Sedan 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Pierre Bayle- Sedan 1985 - 1989
-
Faculté Des Sciences Nancy I- Nancy 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Saint-rémi - Enseignant (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Charleville mezieres 1995 - 1998
Parcours club
-
VOLLEY BALL CLUB SEDAN- Sedan 1986 - 1998
-
SDM- Mauves sur loire 1998 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
GETIMA - Analyste programmeur- Nanterre 1998 - 1999
-
RETRAITES UNIES - Analyste programmeur- Paris 1999 - 2000
-
LIBELO- Paris 1999 - 2000
-
Carra Consulting- Paris 2002 - 2007
-
ADP GSI- Nantes 2002 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GrÃ©goire DESSARD
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 dÃ©c. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, la photo est celle d'un mariage (non non pas le miens). N'hésitez pas à reprendre contact avec moi. Vous pouvez me contacter à l'adresse : copainsdavant@dessard.fr
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu Nicolas ROTA sur la photo Seconde
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu HervÃ© MACHERET sur la photo Seconde
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu Brice ZAREMBA sur la photo TERMINALE C 1988-1989
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu GrÃ©goire DESSARD sur la photo TERMINALE C 1988-1989
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu GrÃ©goire DESSARD sur la photo 3ème2
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu Magali ROTA (THEATRE) sur la photo 3ème2
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu GrÃ©goire DESSARD sur la photo troiseme
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu GrÃ©goire DESSARD sur la photo CE2
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu Peggy PIQUET sur la photo CE 2
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu GrÃ©goire DESSARD sur la photo CE 2
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu GrÃ©goire DESSARD sur la photo école bitche a SEDAN
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu Magali ROTA (THEATRE) sur la photo Seconde
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu Dominique THIERY sur la photo Seconde
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu Damien CLOUET sur la photo Seconde
-
GrÃ©goire DESSARD a reconnu Stephanie PARTEL sur la photo Seconde