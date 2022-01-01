Grégoire POITEVIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • RENAULT JAPON  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  Tokyo

    Responsable strategie Internet. Evenements - Com - pub - partenariat -sponsors

    2004 - 2006

  • ADCOMM  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  Tokyo 2006 - maintenant

  • Plus Eight Star  - Consultant (Autre)

     -  Beijing

    Responsable du marché japonais (Télécom)

    2006 - 2008

  • Mhd Diageo Moët Henessy  - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Tokyo

    Ambassadeur de marque Dom Pérignon Brand Manager Moet & Chandon, Belvedere, Grand Marnier

    2008 - 2013

  • MOET HENNESSY DIAGEO  - Marketing Manager Dom Perignon, Krug, Chandon (Marketing)

     -  Shanghai 2013 - 2016

  • Remy Cointreau Japan  - Marketing Director (Marketing)

     -  Tokyo 2013 - 2020

  • Altavia Japan  - Representative Director (Communication)

     -  Tokyo 2020 - maintenant

