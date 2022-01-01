Grégoire POITEVIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
SAINTE BERNADETTE- Caen
Maternelle et primaire1984 - 1992
Institut Saint-pierre- Caen 1992 - 1996
Ecole Régionale Des Beaux-arts- Caen
Cours d''arts plastiques du mercredi et du Samedi en parallele du college et du Lycee1993 - 1999
INSTITUTION STE MARIE- Caen 1996 - 1999
Lycée Sainte-marie- Caen 1996 - 1999
SC PO- Paris 1999 - 2004
Parcours club
SCOUTISME- Caen
6e couvrechef1989 - 1993
Mobile Monday Beijing- Beijing 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
RENAULT JAPON - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Tokyo
Responsable strategie Internet. Evenements - Com - pub - partenariat -sponsors2004 - 2006
ADCOMM - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Tokyo 2006 - maintenant
Plus Eight Star - Consultant (Autre)- Beijing
Responsable du marché japonais (Télécom)2006 - 2008
Mhd Diageo Moët Henessy - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Tokyo
Ambassadeur de marque Dom Pérignon Brand Manager Moet & Chandon, Belvedere, Grand Marnier2008 - 2013
MOET HENNESSY DIAGEO - Marketing Manager Dom Perignon, Krug, Chandon (Marketing)- Shanghai 2013 - 2016
Remy Cointreau Japan - Marketing Director (Marketing)- Tokyo 2013 - 2020
Altavia Japan - Representative Director (Communication)- Tokyo 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Grégoire POITEVIN
Vit à :
TOKYO, Japon
Né le :
11 nov. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mon parcours recent sur linkedin:
http://www.linkedin.com/in/poitevin
Profession :
Salarie
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
