Parcours
Parcours club
Pl 5éme (Paris Laique 5éme)- Paris 1980 - 1983
Théatre 13- Paris 1980 - 1984
Paris 13- Paris 1984 - 1986
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Gabriel Fauré- Paris 1983 - 1985
LEP BELLIARD- Paris 1985 - 1988
Cfa Ferrandi-grégoire (Ccip) Site Ferrandi- Paris 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Hotel Sofitel Paris Porte De Sèvres - Cuisinier (Autre)- Paris 1985 - 1988
Dalloyau Gavillon - Patissier (Autre)- Courbevoie 1988 - 1989
Le Méridien Montparnasse - Cuisinier (Autre)- Paris 1989 - 1990
La Tour D'argent - Cuisinier (Autre)- Paris 1991 - 1992
Restaurant Guy Savoy Paris 17è - Cuisinier (Autre)- Paris 1992 - 1993
Le Carré Des Feuillants - Cuisinier (Autre)- Paris 1993 - 1995
Le Claire Fontaine - Cuisinier (Autre)- Luxembourg 1995 - 1996
L'absinthe - Chef de cuisine (Autre)- Paris 1996 - 1997
The Square Restaurant- London 1997 - 1998
Hédiard La Madeleine - Chef de cuisine (Autre)- Paris 1998 - 1998
Eiffel Tower Café - Executive chef (Autre)- Leesburg 1999 - 2004
International Monetary Fund (Imf) - Executive chef at "the executive dining room" (Autre)- Washington dc 2004 - 2005
Eiffel Tower Café - Executive chef (Autre)- Leesburg 2005 - 2007
Us Department Of Transportation - Executive chef (Autre)- Washington dc 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Cna - Cercle National Des Armées (Saint-augustin)- Paris 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Gregory CANIZZARO
Vit à :
ASHBURN, Etats-Unis
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Executive chef
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Andorre - Belgique - Canada - Danemark - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Luxembourg - Mexique - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
