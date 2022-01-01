Grégory GALVEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Langevin (Saint Jean De Braye)- Saint jean de braye 1974 - 1982
-
Collège Pierre De Coubertin- Saint jean de braye 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Orleans 1986 - 1989
-
Université D'orléans- Orleans 1989 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Grégory GALVEZ
-
Vit à :
ORLEANS, France
-
Né le :
6 janv. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Grégory GALVEZ a ajouté Université D'orléans à son parcours scolaire
-
Grégory GALVEZ a ajouté Lycée Jean Zay à son parcours scolaire
-
Grégory GALVEZ a ajouté Collège Pierre De Coubertin à son parcours scolaire
-
Grégory GALVEZ a ajouté Ecole Paul Langevin (Saint Jean De Braye) à son parcours scolaire