Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jean Jaurès- Damparis 1990 - 1995
Lycée Jacques Duhamel- Dole 1995 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Baehrel - Commercial (Commercial)- Champdivers 1999 - 2001
Doras - Commercial (Commercial)- Macon 2001 - 2003
BOYENVAL VAN PEER - Commercial (Commercial)- Lille 2003 - 2006
Birkenmeier - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Breisach 2006 - 2007
POINT P BMRA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Chambery
responsable environnement rhone-alpes je m'occupe de tout les depots point p tp sur la region2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Grégory LANSAQUE
Vit à :
TRESSERVE, France
Né le :
9 août 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous !!!
a bientot
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)