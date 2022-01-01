Gregory LESOMPTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Charlemagne- Thionville 1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Français International Victor Ségalen- Hong kong 1993 - 1994
-
ISEN BITCHE- Bitche 1994 - 1997
-
Institut Supérieur D'électronique Du Nord- Lille 1997 - 2000
Parcours club
-
JS MANOM- Manom 1996 - 1998
-
As.soetrich- Hettange grande 1997 - 2003
-
Us Cattenom- Cattenom 2003 - 2005
-
As.soetrich- Hettange grande 2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SIEMENS ATEA - Ingénieur Radio (Technique)- Herentals 2000 - 2001
-
Sogeti - Consultant (Informatique)- LUXEMBOURG 2001 - 2007
-
ING LUXEMBOURG - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2001 - 2006
-
DEXIA BIL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gregory LESOMPTIER
-
Vit à :
BOUST, France
-
Né le :
17 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
