Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école De Metz- Saint quentin 1975 - 1978
-
ECOLE DE METZ- Saint quentin 1975 - 1982
-
Collège Pierre De La Ramée- Saint quentin 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Pierre De La Ramée- Saint quentin
Bac D1987 - 1992
-
Ecole Française Privée D'enseignement Technique- Paris
étudiant en photographie CAP phtographe1992 - 1994
Parcours club
-
TTSQ- Saint quentin
joueur1981 - maintenant
-
Challenge De L'amitie Volley-ball- Saint quentin 2006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
SIRPA TERRE- Paris
laborantin / photo-reporter1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Jounal "l'union" - Photographe (Autre)- Reims
photographe sportif1997 - 2002
-
ZENITH COMMUNICATION- Saint quentin
photographe1997 - 2001
-
Com'1 Déclic - Photographe (Autre)- Saint quentin
A mon compte com1declic2002 - maintenant
-
Le Courrier Picard - Photographe (Communication)- Saint quentin
free lance pour le sport2006 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gregory PORTELETTE
-
Vit à :
SAINT QUENTIN, France
-
Né le :
26 août 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Photographe
Situation familiale :
marié(e)