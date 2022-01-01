Gregory POTTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean Cocteau (Milly La Foret)- Milly la foret 1981 - 1986
Collège Jean Rostand- Milly la foret 1986 - 1991
Lycée Geoffroy Saint-hilaire- Etampes 1991 - 1993
Lycée Blanche De Castille- Fontainebleau 1993 - 1996
IUT DE SEINE ET MARNE SUD SITE DE FONTAINEBLEAU- Fontainebleau 1996 - 1997
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Gregory POTTIER
Vit à :
SAINTE GENEVIEVE DES BOIS, France
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de quai
Mes goûts et passions
