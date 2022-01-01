Gregory SAEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Pablo Néruda- Saint martin d'heres 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
Plateau D'albion- Apt 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Papeterie Matussière Et Forest Domène - Technicien (Technique)- Domene 1993 - 1994
-
ESPACE BUREAUTIQUE - Technicien (Technique)- Saint martin d'heres 1994 - 1997
-
Microcity - Directeur technique (Technique)- Saint martin d'heres 1997 - 2000
-
BOULANGER- Saint egreve 2000 - 2006
-
EVS NESPRESSO PROFESSIONNEL - Technicien (Technique)- Lyon 2007 - 2007
-
D'click Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- Grenoble 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gregory SAEZ
-
Vit à :
FONTANIL CORNILLON, France
-
Né le :
30 déc. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut les amis, je recherche pas mal d'ancient pote du lycée..
A bientöt j'espére^^
Horulius@hotmail.com
Profession :
Technico / Commercial
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)