Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean De La Fontaine (Caumont)- Caumont 1972 - 1978
Collège Jean De La Varende- Bourg achard 1978 - 1980
CET BRIONNE- Brionne
1 ere cap metallerie1980 - 1981
C.e.t. Henri Fayol- Grand couronne
2 em et 3em annee cap metallerie1981 - 1983
Parcours militaire
ETAT MAJOR CASERNE PHILIPPON- Rouen
casernement1985 - 1986
Parcours club
Comité Des Fêtes- Appeville annebault 1988 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
LEFEBURE MATERIAUX- Sotteville les rouen 1988 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gregory TEMPERTON
Vit Ã :
APPEVILLE ANNEBAULT, France
NÃ© en :
1966 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié 2 enfants
Profession :
Chef de depot negoce de materiaux
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
Gregory TEMPERTON a ajoutÃ© LEFEBURE MATERIAUX Ã son parcours professionnel
Gregory TEMPERTON a ajoutÃ© Comité Des Fêtes Ã son parcours sportif
Gregory TEMPERTON a reconnu Patrick CALMUS sur la photo cm1/cm2 annee 77/78
Gregory TEMPERTON a reconnu Nathalie GASTON sur la photo cm1/cm2 annee 77/78
Gregory TEMPERTON a reconnu Catherine SAINT DENIS sur la photo cm1/cm2 annee 77/78
Gregory TEMPERTON a reconnu Gregory TEMPERTON sur la photo cm1/cm2 annee 77/78
Gregory TEMPERTON a reconnu Gregory TEMPERTON sur la photo 3 ème année
Gregory TEMPERTON a reconnu Gregory TEMPERTON sur la photo 3 ème année