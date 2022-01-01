GuenhaÃ«l LE NEVÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Andre (Surzur)- Surzur 1970 - 1978
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Sarzeau 1978 - 1983
-
Maison Familiale Et Rurale Questembert- Questembert 1983 - 1984
-
Ireo Arradon- Arradon 1984 - 1986
Parcours associatif
-
ES TRINITE SURZUR- La trinite surzur 1985 - 1986
-
ES SURZUR- Surzur 1992 - 1996
-
AS MONTERBLANC- Monterblanc 1996 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
8 Eme Ri De Noyon- Noyon 1986 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
GAMA LOGISTIQUE- Vannes 1990 - 1990
-
ECOLE DE POLICE DE VANNES- Vannes 1991 - 1991
-
Les Délices De Saint Léonard- Theix 1993 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GuenhaÃ«l LE NEVÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
MONTERBLANC, France
-
NÃ© en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Tout va bien!
Profession :
Agent de production agroalimentaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
