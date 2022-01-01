Guerlin PREVILUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE JOSEPHINE HORTH- Cayenne
section des petits1986 - 1987
-
Ecole Gaëtan Hermine- Cayenne
section des moyens à CM21987 - 1994
-
Collège Paul Kapel- Cayenne 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Léon Gontran Damas- Cayenne
BACCALAURÉAT SCIENTIFIQUE OPTION SCIENCE DE L''INGENIEUR1998 - 2002
-
IUT DE KOUROU- Kourou
OPTION AUTOMATISME ET SYSTEME2002 - 2004
-
U.e.s.g- Cayenne
LICENSE PROFESSIONELLE RÉSEAU ET TÉLÉCOMMUNICATION2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Hôspitalier De Cayenne - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cayenne
Pupitreur2004 - 2004
-
MEDIASERV - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cayenne
Technicien reseaux2005 - 2005
-
RECTORAT DE GUYANE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cayenne 2005 - 2005
-
Trésorerie Générale De Guyane - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cayenne 2005 - 2007
-
AXIANS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cayenne
Responsable Technique reseaux et telecommunications2007 - 2011
-
Nextiraone - Consultant avant-vente (Informatique)- Cayenne 2011 - 2014
-
Exaprobe Vélizy-villacoublay - Ingénieur Avant-Vente Réseux (Informatique)- Velizy villacoublay 2014 - 2019
-
Orange Business Services - Ingénieur avant-vente (Commercial)- Paris 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Guerlin PREVILUS
-
Vit à :
ÉTAMPES, France
-
Né le :
12 janv. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Avant-Vente réseaux
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Brésil - Espagne - États-Unis - France - - Italie - - République Dominicaine - Suisse - Suriname
-
Guerlin PREVILUS a ajouté Orange Business Services à son parcours professionnel
-
Guerlin PREVILUS a ajouté Exaprobe Vélizy-villacoublay à son parcours professionnel